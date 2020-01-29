Eunice Ida Anderson

Anderson, Eunice Ida

(nee Wernecke) 96, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Stanley Anderson; dear mother of Caroline (Dirk) Peterson, Fred (Kathy) Anderson and Mary Eunice Anderson; loving grandmother of Erik (Marcy) Peterson and Kristen (Bob) Gostomski; great-grandmother of Soren, Jack and Bo; dear sister of the late Wilmer and Francis Wernecke; our aunt and friend.

Eunice graduated from Elmhurst College, published several books and was a mother, teacher, minister's wife, musician and a knitter.

Services: Funeral Service, Saturday, February 1st, 10:00 am at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. at Watson. Interment to follow at St. Paul Churchyard. Visitation Friday, January 31st from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Hoffmeister Colonial. If desired, donations in Eunice's name may be made to Heifer International.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
