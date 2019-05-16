Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice Symonds Porvaznik RN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Porvaznik, Eunice Symonds, RN January 11, 1934 to April 13, 2019. Born in Rhode Island and raised in New Hampshire, Eunice led a full life as partner and wife, mother, nurse, educator, and quilter. Shortly after graduating from the Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing in New Hampshire, Eunice met her lifelong partner and husband, John Porvaznik, MD. Together they pursued life's adventures, devoted and lifelong companions, working as medical clinicians with caring and compassion. John joined the Indian Health branch of the US Public Health Service starting them on a path to the Navajo Reservation in Northern Arizona. Here, for close to 30 years, they lived and raised a family in a variety of remote communities, providing and advancing health care in rural hospitals and schools. Eunice was first a school nurse, providing necessary preventive care, education, immunizations and dental support to American Indian students in the reservation schools. While John worked in the hospitals as a surgeon, Eunice developed and advanced her own career. She moved from school nursing into education as a high school health occupation educator, preparing her students for careers as nurse assistants in the local hospitals. This led to appointment as the State of New Mexico's Vocational Health Occupations Program representative. After almost 30 years with the Indian Health Service, they relocated to Appalachia briefly and then to St. Louis in 1994, through John's appointment as Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Health Services. In St. Louis, Eunice thrived, expanding her quilting community through various quilting groups, The Quilted Fox, and as director for the Master Craftsman Quilting Program for the Embroiders Guild of America. Between 2000 and 2006, Eunice routinely travelled with John to Honduras, where she served as a nurse alongside husband John, providing medical care in the remote villages of Central Honduras. Eunice brought the added benefit of her teaching and quilting skills which she used to rapidly build a following as she developed classes and sewing circles in the many villages they visited. During the same period, between 1998 and 2014 she traveled extensively both nationally and internationally with John supporting him in his third career as Physician Surveyor to the Joint Commission. She leaves her husband John Porvaznik, MD after 62 years of marriage; three children, John Porvaznik of Phoenix AZ, Mark Porvaznik of Alexandria, VA, and Mary Porvaznik, MD of Flagstaff AZ; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Symonds of Tennessee. She is predeceased by her parents, Donald Symonds and Wahlberg Buddenhagen and her brothers Donald and Richard Symonds. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a future date for family and friends. No flowers or gifts please, donations to .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 16, 2019





