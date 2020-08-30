Kieffer, Eva A.

(nee Schromm) Thursday, August 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard W. Kieffer; dearest mother of Mike (Lori) Kieffer, Nancy (David) McKlveen and Judy (Richard) Meier; cherished grandmother of Leslie, Daniel, Kayla and Cassidy; great- grandmother of Zachary, Julia, Nora, Nile and Max.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Wednesday, September 2, 11 a.m. until time of funeral at 12:30 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association appreciated.