Bradin, Eva

Born in Estonia, Eva Bradin lived 91 years and died on Sept. 3, 2019 in St. Louis. She lived without her husband Dick for 23 years. She is survived by her son, Peter, her daughter, Tina and spouse, Luis Brana, 2 grandchildren, Simon (Teri) and Michelle (Felix), and 2 great grandchildren, Fynn and Ethan.

Eva arrived in the United States in 1952 after living through World War II in Germany. She married Richard Bradin in 1957 and moved to St. Louis. She became very active in various voluntary organizations, including Girl Scouts, PTA, and the Brentwood School Board, where she served from 1972-1981, including the presidency. She was recognized by the Missouri School Boards Assn. in 1981 for Distinguished Service to Education. Later she dedicated her time to various organizations for the mentally ill and in 2005 was given a Lifetime Volunteer Award by the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill-St. Louis.

Services: A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of Friendship Village, Sunset Hills, at 10:00 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 11. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Places for People, NAMI, Independence Center or a in her name.