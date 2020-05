Renda, Eva (nee Giaraffa), born May 20, 1922 and baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Renda for 71 years; dearest mother of Diane Renda and Joseph L. Renda; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. Services: A memorial Mass will take place at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 567 St. Joseph Lane, Manchester. Entombment Bellerive Gardens, Creve Coeur. If desired, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association . A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com