Glazer, Eva Tepper December 6, 1921 - August 2, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Elmer Glazer; dear mother and motherin-law of Harvey (Dale) Glazer and Sharon (Gary) Barbarash; dear grandmother of Kelly (Chad) Baldwin, Brian (Keri) Barbarash, Tiffany (Frank) Brazile; dear great-grandmother of Emmett, Noah, Lev and Fiona; dear sister, aunt, great-aunt, greatgrandmother and friend. Eva was an exceptional baker and cook, had a wonderful sense of humor, liked to sing and, most of all, deeply loved her family. Services: Graveside service Sunday, August 4, 10:30 am at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Memorial contributions to a . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019
