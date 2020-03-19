Wells, Eve Rita

Eve Rita Wells passed away on March 12, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1948, and lived her entire life in St. Louis, MO. For most of her life, she worked as a bookkeeper and retired in 2010. She was an avid reader and her hands were always busy with needlepoint, crocheting, and knitting. She was an attentive friend with close relationships she kept her whole life. She is survived by her husband, John Wells; her son, Louis Wells; and her two granddaughters, Miranda and Sofia; as well as a brother, Howard Markus and a sister, Matt Markus.