Pasetti, Evelina I.
(nee Gabbiani) was fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on October 9, 2019.
Beloved wife of 67 years to Armando Pasetti; dear mother of Angela Pasetti Holland (Bill), Lorenza Pasetti, and Carla Pasetti, (Joseph Menetre) and the late Vivian Pasetti; loving grandmother of Gregory Holland (Elise), Garrett Holland (Meghan), Gabrielle Holland Abel (Dan), Derrick Depke, Daniella Walker (Miles), Deanna Depke, Giorgia Menetre and August Menetre. Great-grandchildren: Patrick, Evelyn, Margaret, William, Ellie, Olivia, Mason and Logan. She is also survived by her sister, Elena Raggi of Cremona, Italy as well as nephews and nieces in Italy.
Born in San Martino dall'Argine, Italy, she married Armando, the love of her life on September 27, 1952. She joined her husband here in St. Louis in 1953. Together they raised 4 children and built a successful family business, the John Volpi Company. Evelina was devoted to her family. She doted on her grandchildren and adored her great-grandchildren and created a loving legacy for generations to come.
Services: Visitation at St. Raphael Archangel Catholic Church, Saturday, October 12, 9:00 a.m. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions can be made to deGreeff Hospice, , or Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. A Kutis Affton Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019