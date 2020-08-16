1/
Evelyn A. Matt
Matt, Evelyn A.

(nee Radosh) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday, August 14, 2020, at age 90.

Beloved wife of the late Andrew Matt; mother of Andrew (Julie), Stephen (Pat), Timothy, Julie (Mel) Amsden and the late Rita (Harry) and John (Kelly) Matt; grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 27; sister of the late Marie, Bill and Ed; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

In lieu of flowers, donate to Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society.

Services: Visitation Monday, August 17 from 4-8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Avenue, 63116) Funeral Mass Tuesday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Protomartyr. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Protomartyr
Funeral services provided by
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 352-2600
