Evelyn A. Mueller

Service Information
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO
63125
(314)-544-7100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63125
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Obituary
Mueller, Evelyn A.

(nee: Dobelman) baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, August 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph (Bud) Mueller, mother to Marcia Westrich, grandmother of Nicole (Jeff) Carter and Rachel (Tommy) Williams; dear great-grandmother of Nathan, Thomas, Libby, Samuel and Savannah. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

If desired, please make expressions of sympathy in Evelyn's memory to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children or the .

Services: Funeral from Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, on Monday, August 19 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation on Sunday 5-8 p.m. Please share memories and offer condolences at hoffmeistersouthcounty.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019
St. Louis, MO   (314) 544-7100
