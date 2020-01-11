Evelyn Beck Goldberg

Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Temple Israel
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Temple Israel
1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive
View Map
Obituary
Goldberg, Evelyn Beck

January 9, 2020, wife of the late Harold E Goldberg, the love of her life; mother of Miriam Wilhelm (Eric Friedman) and Martha Aronson (David); grandmother of Julie Wilhelm, Rebecca Wilhelm, Ted Aronson (Jessica) and Rob Aronson (Julie); great-grandmother of Jake, Isabel, and Sadie; sister of Billy (Dorothy) Firestone, the late Howard ( the late Jean) Beck, the late Norman (the late Harriet) Beck; sister-in-law of the late Buddy (Lois) Goldberg; aunt, great-aunt, cousin and dear friend. Her hugs, her energy and radiant smile warmed any room she entered.

Services: Funeral services at Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive on Sunday, January 12th at 1:00pm. Visitation at 12:00 noon. Donations to Central Reform Congregation, Congregation Temple Israel, The Scholarship Foundation of St Louis or Crown Center. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020
