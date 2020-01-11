Goldberg, Evelyn Beck

January 9, 2020, wife of the late Harold E Goldberg, the love of her life; mother of Miriam Wilhelm (Eric Friedman) and Martha Aronson (David); grandmother of Julie Wilhelm, Rebecca Wilhelm, Ted Aronson (Jessica) and Rob Aronson (Julie); great-grandmother of Jake, Isabel, and Sadie; sister of Billy (Dorothy) Firestone, the late Howard ( the late Jean) Beck, the late Norman (the late Harriet) Beck; sister-in-law of the late Buddy (Lois) Goldberg; aunt, great-aunt, cousin and dear friend. Her hugs, her energy and radiant smile warmed any room she entered.

Services: Funeral services at Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive on Sunday, January 12th at 1:00pm. Visitation at 12:00 noon. Donations to Central Reform Congregation, Congregation Temple Israel, The Scholarship Foundation of St Louis or Crown Center.