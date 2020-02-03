St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Home
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Home
10341 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Burgess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Burgess Obituary

Burgess, Evelyn

(nee Berghold) passed away peacefully fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 96. Preceded in death by sisters Virginia, Lucille, and Carolyn, and brother Paul. Loving wife of the late James Burgess for 43 years; devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law of Joan and Kendall Killgore. Cherished sister of James (Linda) Berghold. Memorable "Aunt Evie" to dozens of nieces and nephews. Loved by many - especially her wonderful friends in the 'Donut Gang'.

Services: Visitation Tues., Feb. 4th from 4:00-7:00p.m. at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood and Wed. 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Home. Funeral Mass Weds., Feb. 5th at 11 a.m. in the chapel at St. Agnes Home, 10341 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the St. Agnes Home or to the Passionist Nuns in Ellisville.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now