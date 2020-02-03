|
|
Burgess, Evelyn
(nee Berghold) passed away peacefully fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 96. Preceded in death by sisters Virginia, Lucille, and Carolyn, and brother Paul. Loving wife of the late James Burgess for 43 years; devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law of Joan and Kendall Killgore. Cherished sister of James (Linda) Berghold. Memorable "Aunt Evie" to dozens of nieces and nephews. Loved by many - especially her wonderful friends in the 'Donut Gang'.
Services: Visitation Tues., Feb. 4th from 4:00-7:00p.m. at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood and Wed. 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Home. Funeral Mass Weds., Feb. 5th at 11 a.m. in the chapel at St. Agnes Home, 10341 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the St. Agnes Home or to the Passionist Nuns in Ellisville.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020