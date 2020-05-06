Morris, Evelyn D. 79, passed Sunday, May 3, 2020, following a brief illness. She leaves behind two daughters, Denise (Jim) Roberts of Pevely, MO., Shelley (Greg) Hook of Manchester, MO., a son Bruce Morris of St. Louis, MO; four grandchildren, Jason, Amy, Evan and Cooper; three great-grandchildren, Brooke, Jacob and Jay-Jay; three sisters, one brother and many friends. Services: Interment will be held at Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart, MO. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 6, 2020.