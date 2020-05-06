Evelyn D. Morris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morris, Evelyn D. 79, passed Sunday, May 3, 2020, following a brief illness. She leaves behind two daughters, Denise (Jim) Roberts of Pevely, MO., Shelley (Greg) Hook of Manchester, MO., a son Bruce Morris of St. Louis, MO; four grandchildren, Jason, Amy, Evan and Cooper; three great-grandchildren, Brooke, Jacob and Jay-Jay; three sisters, one brother and many friends. Services: Interment will be held at Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart, MO. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved