Viviano, Evelyn E. Siegmund 94, passed July 7, 2019. Preceded in death by beloved husbands Walter Siegmund and Joseph Viviano, MD; dear mother of Chris (Connie), Brad (Rita), and the late Mark and Eric Siegmund; dear grandmother of Gretchen, Corey, Erica and Stephanie; dear great-grandmother of Kylee and Clara; dear sister, aunt, cousin, stepmother and friend. She was a librarian and residence director for Lutheran Nursing School. She enjoyed family gatherings and volunteering for numerous organizations. In lieu of flowers memorials to Our Lady of Hope Medical Center, Henrico, Virginia. Services: Fri., 7/19, 11:45 a.m. from John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (7027 Gravois) to St. Simon the Apostle for 12:30 p.m. Mass. Visitation from 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019