Vocelka, Evelyn Elsie

(nee Glaess), Passed away in the sure and certain hope of Christ's Resurrection Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was 99 years young. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Vocelka; loving mother of Sandra Freeman and Joseph (Andrea) Vocelka; adoring grandmother of Jonathan (Kim) Vocelka, Kathryn (Zach) Osborn, and Anne Freeman; dear sister of the late Alfred, Harvey, and Wilbur Glaess; blessed with four great-grandchildren, Camille and Brandt Vocelka, Odin and Grey Osborn. She was a dear aunt, great--aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.

Evelyn lived a full and faithful life as a nurse, teacher, and devoted worker in her church. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in River Forest, IL, for 55 years. She was a nurse with Morton West High School for 22 years. Evelyn also taught cadet nurses serving in WWII. She lived her last 13 years in St. Louis, MO.

Services: Evelyn's cremains will be buried at Concordia Cemetery in Forest Park, IL. A Memorial Service will held in St. Louis at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Thomas/Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in St. Louis, MO or Grace Lutheran Church in River Forest, IL.