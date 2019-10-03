|
|
Hess, Evelyn H.
(nee Kvaternik) Passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Dear wife of the late Lester Hess; beloved mother of Frances (Frank) Verlie and Patricia (Larry) Sabol; dear grandmother of Laurie Macek, Angela (Nick) Slay, Deborah (Jacob) Martensen, Theresa (Tim) Haessig and Keith Sabol; our dear great-grandmother of 8, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Sat., Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Bethesda Hospice Care appreciated. Visitation Fri., 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019