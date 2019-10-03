St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn H. Hess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn H. Hess Obituary

Hess, Evelyn H.

(nee Kvaternik) Passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Dear wife of the late Lester Hess; beloved mother of Frances (Frank) Verlie and Patricia (Larry) Sabol; dear grandmother of Laurie Macek, Angela (Nick) Slay, Deborah (Jacob) Martensen, Theresa (Tim) Haessig and Keith Sabol; our dear great-grandmother of 8, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Sat., Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Bethesda Hospice Care appreciated. Visitation Fri., 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now