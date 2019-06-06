Yoffie, Evelyn L. 92, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Southeast Hospital. She was born March 15, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri to William and Laura Goggin Hoops. She and Robert Yoffie were married August 14, 1948 at St. Louis, Missouri. She was an avid golfer, sports fan, and was dedicated to her church and family. She was of the Catholic faith. Survivors include her two sons, George (Karen) Yoffie of Cape Girardeau and Robert M. Yoffie Jr. of Rockhill, South Carolina; one daughter, Evelyn L. Yoffie Jr. of St. Louis, Missouri; four grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer) Yoffie of St. Louis, Missouri, Theresa Yoffie of St. Louis, Missouri, Julia Yoffie of Colorado and Kaitlin Yoffie of Rockhill, South Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Nolan Yoffie, Cooper Yoffie and Jaxon Yoffie all of St. Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, and daughter-in-law, Kristina Yoffie. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to America . Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com. Ford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 6, 2019