Sallade, Evelyn Louise Montgomery of St Charles, MO, was born March 31, 1932 in Worthington, MO, to Earl and Lovetta (Partin) Montgomery. She passed away February 27, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Evelyn was an elementary school and reading teacher in the Hazelwood School District for 25 years. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, James William Sallade; her children: Diane Trachsel (Richard), William Sallade and Mona Jaspering (Daniel); six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a sister, Ilene Baker. Services: A Celebration of Life will take place at Florissant Church of Christ, 16460 New Halls Ferry Rd, Florissant, MO on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.