Bischof, Evelyn M. (nee Bright) age 89, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Milton J. Bischof, Jr. for 67 years. Dear mother of Debbie (Mark) Mueller, Lauri (Brian) Kay and Mark Bischof. Loving grandmother of Tanner, Connor, Andrew and Elizabeth. Services: Funeral Mass for Evelyn will be 11 a.m. on Tues., 6/18/19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cottleville. Burial will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tues., 6/18/19 from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Memorial donations appreciated to The . www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 17, 2019