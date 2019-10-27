|
Marquardt, Evelyn Margaret
(nee Hunter) Tues., Oct.22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene "Mark" Marquardt; dearest mother of Mark, Jackie (Russ) Peck, Jim (Chris) & the late Bill (Kitty survives) Jakul; loving grandmother of Stacey, Kenna, Brett & Lauren; great-grandmother of Cameron; dearaunt and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SO. CO. Mon., Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. until service at 1 p.m. with burial at Memorial Park. Memorials to salgi.org
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019