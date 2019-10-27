St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Evelyn Margaret Marquardt

Evelyn Margaret Marquardt Obituary

Marquardt, Evelyn Margaret

(nee Hunter) Tues., Oct.22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene "Mark" Marquardt; dearest mother of Mark, Jackie (Russ) Peck, Jim (Chris) & the late Bill (Kitty survives) Jakul; loving grandmother of Stacey, Kenna, Brett & Lauren; great-grandmother of Cameron; dearaunt and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SO. CO. Mon., Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. until service at 1 p.m. with burial at Memorial Park. Memorials to salgi.org

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
