Westfall, Evelyn Marie (nee Pauley), of St. Louis, MO, passed peacefully on Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020, at the age of 82; beloved wife of Garland Westfall for 62 years; loving mother of Mark (Sophia), Alan (Michele), and Roger (Erin) Westfall; dear grandmother of seven; loving great-grandmother to three; dear sister of the late Edward Pauley (her twin), and surviving sister Wanda Henley; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Evelyn earned her degree in Interior Design from Patricia Stephens College on August 23, 1986 and graduated with honors. One of her favorite passions was decorating people's homes. Along with her love for music and playing the piano she sang in the church choir. Evelyn was born in Saint Albans WV and she moved to St. Louis MO with her family in 1967. Evelyn had a heart of gold; she loved her church, family and friends. Her smile and the twinkle in her eyes warmed your heart and welcomed you right into hers. Evelyn was a kind person to all that she knew. Evelyn's family would like to thank BJC Hospice for the remarkable care they provide her. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Service will be at a later date. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020.