Finno, Evelyn Mary (nee Brinskele), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on April 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Evelyn was a longtime resident of Glen Rock, N.J., and moved to St. Louis in retirement with her late husband of more than 60 years, Edward Finno, in 1986. But she was the first to remind you she was born and raised – and grew up attending Dodgers games at Ebbetts Field – in Brooklyn, N.Y. She never lost the accent. She was the beloved mother of five children, the late Corinne (David) Walentik, Virginia (the late John) Finno-Sorrentino, Robert (Cyndi), Christopher (Sonya) and Stephen Finno; the beloved grandmother of Anne, Stephen (Anja) and Kristine Walentik, Jennifer (Mike) Kautz, Jacquelynne (Kris) Ludka and Damian (Ashley) Sorrentino; great-grandmother of ten; aunt, and friend of many. She was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish with a deep Catholic faith. A small service was held on May 7 before interment at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial service will be held later this year when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nurses for Newborns Foundation, 7259 Lansdowne Ave. #100, St Louis, MO 63119 and Masses appreciated. A Buchholz Valley of Flowers service.