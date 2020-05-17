Evelyn Mary Finno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Finno, Evelyn Mary (nee Brinskele), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on April 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Evelyn was a longtime resident of Glen Rock, N.J., and moved to St. Louis in retirement with her late husband of more than 60 years, Edward Finno, in 1986. But she was the first to remind you she was born and raised – and grew up attending Dodgers games at Ebbetts Field – in Brooklyn, N.Y. She never lost the accent. She was the beloved mother of five children, the late Corinne (David) Walentik, Virginia (the late John) Finno-Sorrentino, Robert (Cyndi), Christopher (Sonya) and Stephen Finno; the beloved grandmother of Anne, Stephen (Anja) and Kristine Walentik, Jennifer (Mike) Kautz, Jacquelynne (Kris) Ludka and Damian (Ashley) Sorrentino; great-grandmother of ten; aunt, and friend of many. She was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish with a deep Catholic faith. A small service was held on May 7 before interment at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial service will be held later this year when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nurses for Newborns Foundation, 7259 Lansdowne Ave. #100, St Louis, MO 63119 and Masses appreciated. A Buchholz Valley of Flowers service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchholz Valley Of The Flowers
619 Saint Francois St
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 839-2020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved