Colombo, Evelyn R.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Jasper Colombo; loving mother of Susan (the late Dan) Gross, Stephen (Cindy) and Paul Colombo; dearest grandmother of Martin, Caroline, Sarah, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Katherine; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral Mass at Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd., Tuesday, November 12, 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019