Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
4725 Mattis Rd.
Evelyn R. Colombo Obituary

Colombo, Evelyn R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Jasper Colombo; loving mother of Susan (the late Dan) Gross, Stephen (Cindy) and Paul Colombo; dearest grandmother of Martin, Caroline, Sarah, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Katherine; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd., Tuesday, November 12, 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
