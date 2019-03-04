Silverstein, Evelyn March 2, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Morton D. Silverstein. Dear mother of Susan (the late Robert) Allison, Janet (Jeffrey Kushner) Woodburn and Dr. Randy (Nick Stead) Silverstein. Loving grandmother of Deborah (Jason) Organ, Marcia Allison, Joshua (Karen) Woodburn, Jacqueline (Rory Wood) Woodburn and Jake (Rachel) Woodburn. Dear great grandmother of Andrew and Matthew Organ, Isaac and Eleanor Woodburn. Beloved sister of the late Jeanette (late Max) Kitay, late Mildred (late Mel) Jacobson, late Bernard (late Florence) Buncher and the late Alvin (Sally) Buncher. Dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral service Tuesday, March 5, 1:30 p.m. at United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road with interment to follow at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue. Visitation with Evelyn's family beginning at 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Contributions in her memory may be made to United Hebrew Congregation or to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019