Schultz, Evelyn Z. February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Samuel Schultz. Loving mother of Sheila R. Schultz and Scott (Cynthia) Schultz and the late S. Harold Schultz. Beloved sister of Barrett Zuckerman and the late Leah (Herman) Epstein, Charlotte (Louis) Singman, Harold Zuckerman and I.J. (Esther) Zuckerman. Dear aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend. Services: Graveside service Tuesday, February 19, 1:00 p.m. at B'nai Amoona Cemetery, 930 North and South Road. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, 12 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO, 63146 or to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019