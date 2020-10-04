Maughs, Evelyne Jarratt "Jarry"

nee Smith, passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2020 at the age of 104. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Sydney B. Maughs for 57 years. Jarry was the loving stepmother of the late Lynn Schroeder, (Randy, current wife Hae Jeong) and mother to the late Edward "Ned" (Sherlyn, current husband Gary). Known as "Gogo," she was a devoted grandmother to Brian Schroeder (Stephanie), Delainey Maughs, and Darcy Patterson (Kevin). She was also blessed to be a great-grand mother to Sydney, Margot, Sterling, and Quinn.

Jarry was born on Sept. 8, 1916 in La Port, Texas. She spent much of her youth in Paris, where she began a lifelong love affair with France. She graduated from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida in 1939, where she was active in athletics, and a founding member of the first women's rowing team in the South. During the 1930's and 1940's, Jarry was an officer of the family-owned business The Dr. J.H. McLean's Medicine Company. Through this endeavor, she was introduced to the Benavides Family, with whom she had a personal relationship her entire life.

Jarry had many passions, which included a lifetime of travel around the world, including experiences such as seeing the treasures removed from King Tut's tomb, a safari in Victoria Falls in Africa, and seeing singer/dancer Josephine Baker perform in Paris in the late 1920's. Monterrey, Mexico was a favorite travel destination. Calling Webster Groves home for most of her married life, she enjoyed her dogs, Big Band era music, needlepoint, entertaining, and having lunch with the ladies. Whatever she did, she did it with her contagious joie de vivre.

The Maughs extended family would like to acknowledge those friends who were a significant part of her life. Many memorable experiences were shared with the late Grace Crews, who was like a sister to her since the age of 4. Jarry maintained a close relationship with Grace's daughter Gay and husband Gary. Tim Swank and Isabel Allen were Webster neighbors who continued to be an important part of Jarry's life for over 50 years. Belin Maurer was another dear, dedicated companion and caretaker in her later years.

Jarry was a benefactor to over 35 charities and worthy organizations during her life. As a remembrance to her, contributions can be made to her last residence, St. Agnes Home, Glendale Presbyterian Church, or a charity of your choice. Interment will be private at the family plot in Bellefontaine Cemetery. A memorial service may be held dependent on future circumstances. See boppchapel.com