F. Lamar Egart
Egart, F. Lamar

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, October 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Mildred Egart (nee Carroll); dear father of Steve (Cindy) Egart, Glenn (the late Debbie) Egart, Claire (Jim) Stiegemeier, Craig (Jean) Egart and Phil (John) Egart; dear grandfather of Eric, Tim (Alli), Mike (Brittany), Redmond (Heather), Chris (Jessica), Samantha, Steve (Sarah), Joe, Ali (Austin), Katie (Craig) and Grace; dear great-grandfather of McKenna, Cullen, Charlie, Maddox, Eleanor, Lola, Brooks, Dawson and Colten; dear brother of George (Marietta) Egart, Joyce (Dorris) Collins and the late John (surviving Juanita) Egart; dear friend of Fr. William Cardy. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Lamar retired from Outdoor Advertising and continued to enjoy oil painting in his retirement years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, October 6, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.





Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
