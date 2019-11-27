Fridley, F. Lee

89, formerly of Florissant, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Tues., Nov. 26, 2019. Lee is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois M. Fridley (nee Clark); two children, Leisa (Gary) Ujka and Lance Fridley; two grandchildren, Aimee Ujka and Matthew Fridley; one great grandchild, Caden Fridley; four brothers, Marvin I. Fridley (wife Alda), Clyde Fridley (wife Arlene), Daniel Fridley (wife Sandra), Robert Fridley (wife Gloria); many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Telsa (nee Edmunds) Fridley.

Lee retired after 30+ years from Boeing (McDonnell Douglas) as a Senior Design Engineer. He honorably served his country and retired from the Naval Reserves. He was a longtime member of Harmony (formerly Stephan Memorial) and St. Andrew United Methodist Churches.

Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Friday, Nov. 29, 4-8 p.m. with funeral service, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Burial follows at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, Creve Coeur. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethesda Health Group Foundation for Bethesda Meadow, 1630 Des Peres Rd., Suite 290, St. Louis, MO 63131.