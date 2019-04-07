F. Patricia "Pat" Gausch

Gausch, F. Patricia Pat April 4, 2019. Beloved best friend and wife of John Jack Gausch for almost 62 years; devoted mother of Erich Gausch; loving mother-in-law of Dana Stanica Gausch; daughter of the late Lyman and Minnie Teter. Pat was a talented musician, artist, teacher, and devoted animal and nature lover. No service. If desired, donations would be appreciated to the Humane Society of Missouri, Missouri Botanical Garden, or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
