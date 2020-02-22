St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Faith Margaret Schaan

Faith Margaret Schaan Obituary

Schaan, Faith Margaret

Faith Margaret Schaan, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, was called home by our Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Frisco, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. She was age 87. She is survived by her four nieces Karen Malmgren, Cynthia Kleppinger, Kathleen Howell and Laura Grimmer as well as numerous great and great, great-nieces and nephews.

Faith grew up in St. Louis and was a resident of Crestwood, Missouri, until moving in with family in Frisco, Texas, in 2018. She graduated from Drury University in 1954 and was a member of the Scarlet & Gray circle of donors. She additionally established the Irene A. Schaan Endowed Scholarship at Drury University. She went on to receive her Masters of Education from Webster Grove College.

Faith was a 3rd grade teacher for 38 years at Oakville Elementary in the Mehlville School District, from which she retired in 1992. After her retirement, she much enjoyed volunteering at Sappinton House Library, Meals on Wheels, and other programs through her church, St. Lucas UCC. Faith also was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world. She was a loyal, dear friend of many and especially enjoyed the monthly luncheons she attended with her teacher friends and others. She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, Faith would prefer donations be made to Reading Is Fundamental; any higher educational institute of your choice; Operation Food Search; The Trust For Public Land; or, The Democratic Party.

Services: Faith's funeral will be on March 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Rd., Affton, MO 63126; following which family will gather across the street at Sunset Memorial Park at the gravesite.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020
