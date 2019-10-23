Maniaci, Faro

Of O'Fallon, MO, passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Faro and Grace Maniaci. Faro is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-three years, Kathleen Maniaci, whom he had known since childhood and shared a true love story with; his sons, Faro (Jean) Maniaci, Jr, Michael Maniaci and Thomas (Kay) Maniaci; his grandchildren, Michael Maniaci, Jamie (Michael Brown) Maniaci, and Tommy (Heather) Maniaci; his great-grandchildren, Michael Maniaci, Tommy Maniaci, Carson Maniaci, Gia Brown, Luca Maniaci, Myles Maniaci, and Paul Faro Brown; and his siblings, Teresa (Jerry) Schulte, and Kathi (Dave) Meiers.

Faro was a member of Plumber's Local 35. He will be dearly missed.

Services: Memorial Mass will be 10:00 am Saturday, Oct. 26th, Immaculate Conception Dardenne, 7701 Hwy N. Contact (636) 240-2242 or visit baue.com