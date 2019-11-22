Coffman, Farris Gerald

of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the age of 86. Loving husband of 66 years to Verna Mae Coffman; devoted father of Vicki (William 'Bill') Hiatt and Pamela (Kenneth) McLean; cherished grandfather of Nicole (Earl) Samson; treasured great-grandfather of Lily Samson and Autumn Samson. Farris is also survived by his aunt Naomi Absher, who was like a second mom; his cousin, Terry Absher, who was like a brother; four half-siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. Farris was preceded in death by his grandmother, Virgie (Herman) Sowers, who raised him since he was a toddler; his biological parents, Olin Coffman and Oreine Simmerman; and one half-sister.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Visit Baue.com