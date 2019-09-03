Faye H. Siegel

Guest Book
  • "You were a champion both on and off the course."
    - Rebecca Pecher
  • "We had great times on our girls golf trips"
    - Rebecca Pecher
  • "As fellow golfers at the Quarry, we all got to know what a..."
    - Katie Burckhalter
  • "Fantastic musician & teacher who touched so many lives! ..."
    - Cora Lippi
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
View Map
Obituary
Siegel, Faye H.

Sept. 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Siegel; dear mother and mother-in-law of Lara Zelman (Josh) and Marc Siegel (Carrie); dear grandmother of Max, Dena and Olivia; dear sister and sister-in-law of Rick Herman (Shirley) and Joel Herman (Karen); dear sister-in-law of Patti Garber (Bruce) and Douglas Siegel (Bettina); dear niece, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral service Tuesday Sept. 3, 1:30 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. No Visitation prior to funeral service. Interment follows at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Robert J. Siegel SETYG Youth Programming Fund at Congregation Shaare Emeth or The St Louis Wind Symphony. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
