Siegel, Faye H.

Sept. 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Siegel; dear mother and mother-in-law of Lara Zelman (Josh) and Marc Siegel (Carrie); dear grandmother of Max, Dena and Olivia; dear sister and sister-in-law of Rick Herman (Shirley) and Joel Herman (Karen); dear sister-in-law of Patti Garber (Bruce) and Douglas Siegel (Bettina); dear niece, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral service Tuesday Sept. 3, 1:30 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. No Visitation prior to funeral service. Interment follows at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Robert J. Siegel SETYG Youth Programming Fund at Congregation Shaare Emeth or The St Louis Wind Symphony.