Raisher, Faye

Beloved wife of the late Frank Raisher; dear mother and mother-in-law of Mark S. Raisher (Debra), the late Nancy Raisher and James E. Raisher (Emily) of Chicago; dear grandmother of Samantha, Kimberly and Kyle Raisher, Frankie Raisher and Noa Raisher; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Audrey Hahn (late Richard), Sidney Siegfried (Judy), the late Alvin Siegfried (late Charlotte) and Harold Siegfried (late Madeline); dear sister-in-law of Rosalie Chod (late Leonard) and the late Irwin Raisher (late Pat); dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Friday, February 14, 12:30 p.m at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road. Funeral service follows at 1 p.m. Interment at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the Nancy Raisher Fund at the St. Louis Jewish Community Center or the Karen Chod Fund at Congregation B'nai Amoona. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE