|
|
Fayora L."Fay" (Sims) Shoulders died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday July 26th at the age of 94. She was survived by her daughters Ginni Mittler and Jan Weaver (husband Mark) of St. Louis and her son Bob Shoulders (wife Katherine) of Louisville, CO. She was particularly proud of her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and was also very close to her nephews Dave and Kenn Ritchey. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years William "Bill" Shoulders, her parents Bud and Birdie (Henderson) Sims and her sister Daisy "Ziggy" Ritchey.
Born in Sedalia, MO, Fay's family moved to St. Louis in 1927 when she was two years old. She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1942 and worked at Wagner Electric during World War II.
After marrying her beloved husband Bill in 1951, Fay devoted her life as a homemaker and mother to her family and her treasured dogs. After retirement, they spent the last 28 years traveling and enjoying their home at the Lake of the Ozarks. Fay and Bill enjoyed their final years at Bethesda Terrace Retire-
ment Center in South County where they received excellent
care by the wonderful, loving staff.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stray Rescue of St.Louis or .
Services: The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Kutis Funeral Home, Affton Chapel at 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123 (314) 842-4458.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 29, 2019