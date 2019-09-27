Callis, Felix 'Lance'

Felix 'Lance' Callis, age 84, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Granite City, IL, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence.

Lance Callis graduated from St. Louis University Law School in 1959 and began a long and successful career as a trial lawyer in Granite City, IL. He received numerous awards during his nearly 60 years as a distinguished attorney in the area. He was named by the Illinois Bar Association as a Laureate of the Academy of Illinois Lawyers for his expertise for over 50 years.

Mr. Callis was involved in multiple philanthropic and charitable causes over the years, with particular emphasis on the Jesuits and St. Louis University Law School, establishing an endowed chair and full scholarships for exemplary students for their outstanding academic achievements, known as "Callis Scholars".

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan M. Callis, nee Wegrzyn; and his parents, Felix Lancelot and Nora Teresa Callis, nee O'Halloran.

Lance is survived by his children, Mona S. (Dale Erspamer) Callis of Troy, IL, Ann E. (James Holloran) Callis of Troy, IL, Melissa Mary Callis of St. Jacob, IL and Phillip Lance Callis, of Granite City, IL; his grandchildren, Michael, Anna, Nora (Phil), Elliot, Caroline, Anna, Ava Rose, Juan Manuel and Brody; and his great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions or memorials can be sent to the Jesuit Province in Belize or the Pink Sisters in St. Louis, MO.

Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com

Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, IL.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.