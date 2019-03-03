Constant, Felix M. Ski Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Loving husband of the late June R. Constant (nee Allen); loving father of Linda (Paul) Gillcrist, Christine (James) Heet, Kim (Bob) Scott, Greg Constant and the late Steven Constant; dear grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 6 + one on the way; brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Felix was a WWII Army Air Corp 9th Bomber Group Sixth Air Force. Services: Visitation 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., Monday, March 4, St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 2900 St. Catherine St., Florissant followed by 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation to National Autism Resources, 77 Solano Square #308, Benicia, CA. 94510 or BJC Hospice.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019