Bopp, Ferdinand Leslie Ferd of Union, Missouri, died at home with his family on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was 92. He is survived by his brother Dr. Raymond K. Bopp, M.D., of Storrs, Connecticut; his former wife, Arlette Bopp; his daughter, Tina Elizabeth Bopp of Largo, Florida; two sons, Guy Stephen Bopp and Christopher Leslie Bopp; granddaughter Lindsey Victoria Bopp, all of Fenton Mo. & grandson Danny Bopp and wife Heather, of St. Louis, and two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Evelyn. Born on March 14th 1927 in Kirkwood, Missouri, Mr. Bopp graduated from Kirkwood High School and joined the U.S. Navy. He earned a bachelor degree in math and physics from Valparaiso University. He married Arlette A. Schramm of Kirkwood, Mo. in 1951. Mr. Bopp co-founded Color Associates, Inc., a commercial pre-press printing company in St. Louis. The company counted some of St. Louis' largest companies as its clients. He represented printing industry management and owners in negotiating labor contracts with the Graphic Artists International Union Local 505. He served on The International Lithographers Pension Trust Fund. He retired to Union, Mo. in 1992. He will be missed by family and friends.

