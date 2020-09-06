1/
Filareti Malamas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Filareti's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Malamas, Filareti

(nee Preka) passed away on Thurs., Sept. 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Chris Malamas; loving mother of Tom (Jenni) Malamas and Lou (Nicole) Malamas; dearest yiayia of Alex, Christopher and Zane; survived by her dear sister Vagelia; dear aunt, godmother, cousin, friend and yiayia to many. Filareti was an active member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Services: Visitation at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., Tues., Sept. 8, 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved