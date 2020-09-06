Filareti Malamas

Malamas, Filareti

(nee Preka) passed away on Thurs., Sept. 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Chris Malamas; loving mother of Tom (Jenni) Malamas and Lou (Nicole) Malamas; dearest yiayia of Alex, Christopher and Zane; survived by her dear sister Vagelia; dear aunt, godmother, cousin, friend and yiayia to many. Filareti was an active member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Services: Visitation at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., Tues., Sept. 8, 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE