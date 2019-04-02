|
|
Brendel, Florence B.
(nee Krysl) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of William Brendel for 65 years; dearest mother of Terry (Michael) Barry, Jeffrey (Mary Ann), Thomas (Valerie) and the late Michael (surviving Joyce) Brendel; loving grandmother of 9; great-grandmother of 2; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, April 5, 9:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to 9 Network of Public Media, 3655 Olive St., 63108 appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m. []
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 2 to May 2, 2019