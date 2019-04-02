St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Brendel, Florence B.
(nee Krysl) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of William Brendel for 65 years; dearest mother of Terry (Michael) Barry, Jeffrey (Mary Ann), Thomas (Valerie) and the late Michael (surviving Joyce) Brendel; loving grandmother of 9; great-grandmother of 2; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, April 5, 9:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to 9 Network of Public Media, 3655 Olive St., 63108 appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m. []
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 2 to May 2, 2019
