Florence C. Rouse
Rouse, Florence A.

(nee Kohler), entered eternal rest at the age of 97 on June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Rouse, Sr. for 59 years; beloved mother of Nancy (Ken) Tegtmeier, Frank (Kathy) Rouse, Jr., Joyce Rouse and Sally Jansen; grandmother of Frank Rouse III, Angela (Darryl) Cooney, Jennifer (Rich) Jochens, Dan (Tasha) Jansen, Greg Jansen and Kathryn (Sean) Saunders; great-grandmother of Luke Rouse, Rich, Michael and Jackson Jochens, Jacob and Brayden Jansen, Mac, Mia and Mara Saunders. Survived by sister Emily Sturdy. Preceded in death by her parents, John, Sr. and Marie Kohler, five brothers and four sisters. Florence was a 35-year employee of the City of Kirkwood.

Services: Due to Covid-19, a private funeral service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church where Florence was a member for 93 years. Private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Concordia Lutheran Church or Kirk Care. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
