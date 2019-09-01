Eswine, Florence

(nee Nice), born on December 26, 1921 in Piopolis, IL, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Friday, August 30, 2019 at the age of 97.

Beloved wife of the late William Eswine. Loving mother of Gerald (Sandra) Eswine, Dennis (Linda) Eswine, Janet (Michael) Thompson, Margaret (Dennis) Little, William (Virginia) Eswine, Michael (the late Nancy) Eswine, David (Kathleen) Eswine, Dorothy (Michael) Stupka, and Sandra (Dean) Steffen. Dear grandmother of 26 and great-grandmother of 33. Sister-in-law of Louis Eswine. Beloved friend to many.

Florence loved quilting, baking chocolate chip cookies, traveling, playing dominoes, word searches, and jigsaw puzzles. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Services: Funeral Mass at Ascension Church, 230 Santa Maria Drive, Chesterfield, Missouri, 63005, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society at Ascension Church. Visitation at the church Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.