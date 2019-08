Michael, Florence G. 'Pat'

91, passed away on 8/16/19 in Louisville, Ky. Wife of the late Fred Michael Jr. Mother of Gary Michael and David Calandro. Sister of Stanley Kellerman.

Services: Visitation at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave. 63116) Tuesday, 8/20 at 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.