Florence M. Arcipowski

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence M. Arcipowski.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO
63116
(314)-352-2600
Obituary
Send Flowers

Arcipowski, Florence M. (nee Gromacki) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert D. Arcipowski, dear mother of Barb (Rich) Kummer, Dave (Debbie), Steve (Jeanine), John (Angie), Peg (Marc) Tidquist, Joe (Angie), Bob (Maurine) and Vicki (Ron) Pauley; dear grandmother of 14, dear great-grandmother of 5, dear sister of Janet Conroy, and the late Joan McCluskey and Rita Dawkins; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral Sat., Aug. 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m. from John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes, 7027 Gravois Ave., 63116 to St. Stephen Protomartyr Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cem. Visit. Sat., 8:30 to 10:30

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.