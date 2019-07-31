Arcipowski, Florence M. (nee Gromacki) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert D. Arcipowski, dear mother of Barb (Rich) Kummer, Dave (Debbie), Steve (Jeanine), John (Angie), Peg (Marc) Tidquist, Joe (Angie), Bob (Maurine) and Vicki (Ron) Pauley; dear grandmother of 14, dear great-grandmother of 5, dear sister of Janet Conroy, and the late Joan McCluskey and Rita Dawkins; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral Sat., Aug. 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m. from John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes, 7027 Gravois Ave., 63116 to St. Stephen Protomartyr Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cem. Visit. Sat., 8:30 to 10:30
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019