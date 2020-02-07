|
|
Grady, Florence M.
(nee McMahon), age 101, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John A. Grady; loving mother of James P. Grady and the late John Michael "Mike" Grady; dear aunt of Debbie Shaffer and Tom Murray; dear great-aunt and friend to many.
Services: Memorial Mass Mon., Feb 10, 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood, Webster Groves with visitation beginning at 10:30 at church. Private interment was held at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Patrick Center or Birthright St. Louis. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020