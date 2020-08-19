1/
Florence Marie Mertens
1934 - 2020
Mertens, Florence Marie

Florence Marie Mertens (nee Schaefer), age 86, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on Thursday, August 13th, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 22nd, 1934 to William and Florence Schaefer (nee Jost).

Florence was married to Raymond Mertens for 64 beloved years. She was a woman of faith and was cherished by many. Her laugh, smile & sense of humor will live in our hearts forever.

She is survived by her husband Raymond Mertens; children Steve (Linda), Chris (Richard) Ryan, and Mark (Cathy); dear grandmother of Christy, Megan (Dave) Ryan, Kevin, Alex, and Anna; great-grandmother of Ashlei, Dalton, Caleb, Payton, Ava, Raymond, Laila, and Hazel. A dear sister, sister-in-law, Aunt and friend to many.

A very special thanks to the staff of Garden View Care Center of Chesterfield for their continued support and loving care.

Services: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no funeral and burial will be private. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Eagles Wings

www.eagleswingskids.org, or a charity of your choice.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 19, 2020
What a wonderful lady. Flu was a second mom to me. I remember mom coaching our St. Thomas More softball team and volleyball team. Flu and Ray were great friends with my parents and I will never forget their kindness when my parents died. Steve, Chris and Mark you were lucky to have a wonderful mom. Ray, thank you for sharing her life with us kids from STM. I pray for all of you that you are blessed with the most happiest memories. Love you Mom.
Mary Beth Lowe
Friend
August 19, 2020
Our condolences on your loss of a really wonderful person. Many hours of fun and happiness were enjoyed with Flo and Ray. She will continue to be in our prayers as will her loving family.
Moe & Rita Berk
Friend
