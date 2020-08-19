Mertens, Florence Marie

Florence Marie Mertens (nee Schaefer), age 86, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on Thursday, August 13th, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 22nd, 1934 to William and Florence Schaefer (nee Jost).

Florence was married to Raymond Mertens for 64 beloved years. She was a woman of faith and was cherished by many. Her laugh, smile & sense of humor will live in our hearts forever.

She is survived by her husband Raymond Mertens; children Steve (Linda), Chris (Richard) Ryan, and Mark (Cathy); dear grandmother of Christy, Megan (Dave) Ryan, Kevin, Alex, and Anna; great-grandmother of Ashlei, Dalton, Caleb, Payton, Ava, Raymond, Laila, and Hazel. A dear sister, sister-in-law, Aunt and friend to many.

A very special thanks to the staff of Garden View Care Center of Chesterfield for their continued support and loving care.

Services: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no funeral and burial will be private. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Eagles Wings

www.eagleswingskids.org, or a charity of your choice.