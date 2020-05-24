Florence S. Sodomka
Sodomka, Florence S. (nee Cinaitis) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Richard Sodomka; loving mother of Marcella (the late Ronald) Bartnick and the late Marianne Sodomka; dearest grandmother of Monica (Michael) Seguin and Melanie Bartnick; great-grandmother of Anna Seguin. Our dear aunt and friend. Born into this world during the Spanish Flu pandemic and leaving during Covid-19 of natural causes. She was a devout Catholic attending Mass and praying the rosary daily. Loyal at keeping in touch with family and friends. She was known for her caring and loving heart and witty sense of humor. Services: Private Mass will be celebrated at Assumption Catholic Church. A KUTIS SOCO SERVICE.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
