Wetter, Florence 'Flossie'

of Saint Charles, MO, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the age of 95. Loving wife for 40 years of Norbert 'Buzz' Wetter who predeceased her in 1988. Devoted mother of Steve (Pat) Wetter, Jean (Jerry) Bornhop, Mark Wetter, Barbara (Terry) Gates, and Lesa (Nick) Smith. Grandmother of Dr. David (Dr. Uma) Wetter and Lesley (Dan) Clark. Great-grandmother of Nisha, Simon, and Nadia Wetter; Carter and Jackson Clark. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend of many.

Florence was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Messner, and brothers Henry, Robert 'Skeeter', and Thomas Messner.

Services: Visitation at Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson St., St. Charles, MO, on Friday, August 23 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church in St. Charles. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Peter Catholic Church or to Duchesne High School.