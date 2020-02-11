St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Luke's UCC
6610 St. Luke's Church Dr.
Imperial, MO
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke's UCC
6610 St. Luke's Church Dr.
Imperial, MO
View Map
Florine Elora White


1938 - 2020
Florine Elora White Obituary

White, Florine Elora

81, of Barnhart, passed away on February 8, 2020 at Ste. Genevieve Care Center. Mrs. White was a member of St. Lukes UCC Imperial, where she was a member of Women's Guild, Adult Fellowship and Quilters. She was a member of The Antique Car Club and enjoyed STL Cardinals Spring Training. She was a founder of Jeff Co. Top 12 Ext Club and the TOFs of Herky High. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, canning. She was a retired secy/agent for American Family Ins.

Born 9-25-38 in Moss Hollow the daughter of the late Vernon Schmidt and Maryanne Bridges. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ronald White, of Barnhart; two daughters Debbie (Dave) Fluegge and Denise (Garry) Kraus, and a son Kevin White (Tiffany Crump). Grandchildren: Meaghan (Zach) Frank, Jessica Kraus (Corey Cathcart), Serina (Dustin) Hoehn, Megan (Zack) Nuelle, Joshua Hawkins (Jordan Kassen), Kody Kraus, Logan Crump and Bailey Crump, Sarah (Derrick) Geringer, Erin Fluegge, Leni (Matt) Lambdin. Great grandchildren, Makenna and Blaine Frank, Elora and Hunter Hoehn, Owen and Blakeli Nuelle, Drake, Ethan and

Lauren Geringer, and Emma and Owen Lambdin. Best friend/caregiver Audrey Glaus, a sister Melva (Bill) Bradley and a brother David Schmidt. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son Ronald White Jr.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County (5255 Lemay Ferry) on Wednesday, February 12, from 3-7 p.m. then to St. Luke's UCC (6610 St. Luke's Church Dr., Imperial, MO 63052) on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's UCC building fund appreciated. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
