Randoll, Florita A.
(nee Santel), Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born August 6, 1932, the only child of the late Elmer and Ruby (nee Knott) Santel. Beloved wife of the late Edward H. Randoll. They were married from August 12, 1952 until his death on July 27, 2014. Loving mother of Stephen (Lisa), James (Peggy), Bob (Christine) and Jeanne Randoll; dearest grandmother of David (Charlynn Johanningmeier) Randoll, Jaimi (Adam) Gruler, Liz (Bill Friet), Tom (Lesley) and Joe (Jen) Randoll, Dana (Matt) Tod, Danny (Lauren) and Ray Spink and the late Michael Randoll; dear Oma of 22; true best friend of more than 70 years of Agnes Toon; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, January 22, 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to a appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020